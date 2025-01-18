Joy Taylor celebrates bday in shiny minishorts with custom cake, FOX Sports staff
FOX Sports host Joy Taylor had an eventful day in the studio with her coworkers coming together to celebrate her 38th birthday.
Joy, who hosts the FOX Sports 1 show Speak!, enjoyed her celebration with co-hosts Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson.
After sharing several birthday wishes from her peers and close friends, Joy dropped some behind-the-scenes photos from the FOX Sports birthday bash which was complete with a custom cake.
Joy was rocking a sparkling, two-piece silver fit for her big day.
The studio was decked out for Joy with "Happy Birthday, Joy" appropriately displayed on the video boards throughout the room.
On her custom cake, Joy was pictured in a Miami Heat jacket.
That's how you get down with your work family.
Joy joined FOX Sports in March 2016 and was a moderator for the debate shot Skip and Shannon: Undisputed until July 2018.
Joy, who is the younger sister of former Miami Dolphins star Jason Taylor, earned her bachelor's degree in broadcasting at Barry University and began her career hosting her own radio show, The Noise, while in school. She spent five years in Miami radio before joining FOX Sports.
