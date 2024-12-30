The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fox Sports' Joy Taylor slays in leopard-print bikini 'reminiscing' on 2024 blessings

The Fox Sports host has been enjoying her holiday season, stepping it up with a stunner from a Costa Rica paradise vacation.

Matthew Graham

Joy Taylor/Instagram

Joy Taylor has certainly been enjoying her holiday season.

The co-host of Fox Sports 1's "Speak" with former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson and former NBA champion Paul Pierce has been active with many spunky looks on her social media accounts throughout the Christmas and now almost 2025 New Year's season.

Some of those fun fits that she's shared on Instagram have included a bad Santa and the furry pink bunny made famous by the holiday classic, " A Christmas Story."

Joy Taylor
Joy Taylor/Instagram
Joy Taylor
Joy Taylor/Instagram

The former moderator of the always viral (usually for all the wrong reasons) "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe has definitely found her own voice, and it's often hilariously self-deprecating, showcased in her captions especially.

"A deranged Easter bunny and coquito type of Christmas. 🎄🎁," was her caption for the Ralphie look. And for bad Santa, of course the 37-year-old younger sister of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor had to be a little naughty, "You know what time it is. Bad Santa on the way…😈🎄."

Taylor has traded in spunky for stunning as she heads into the New Year, sharing a photo on IG of herself basking in the beautiful waters of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, in a dazzling leopard-print bikini.

Joy Taylor
Joy Taylor/Instagram

"Reminiscing on the blessings this year," she wrote.

Not having to work with Bayless or Sharpe anymore? We kid. We kid. It's great to see Taylor finding her voice while making users swoon with her amazing looks.

