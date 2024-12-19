ESPN's Molly Qerim stuns in dazzling full-length gown with inspiring message
ESPN’s Molly Qerim is finishing off a great fit year with another stunning look.
The First Take co-host has recently wowed in a leather miniskirt and jacket while on the streets of New York City, and with her disappearing fit while at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, and most recently with her blue leather look that made her look like a superhero.
The 40-year-old beauty has also been sharing her workouts in some black minishorts, and most recently in an ab-revealing white crop top stunner.
For her holidays look, Qerim brought out the fancy look with her full-length dress slay in front of a huge decorated Christmas tree and some big presents.
She wrote on Instagram, “Wishing everyone laughter, love & good health this holiday season and a New Year filled with unexpected blessings. I know the holidays can be a tough time for many...please trust better days are ahead. See you Jan 2nd. Much love, MQ.”
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021 and isn’t linked to anyone right now.
The Emmy Award winner was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live.
She certainly could win an Emmy for this dress alone. Qerim certainly is ending 2024 on fit fire with her latest look.
