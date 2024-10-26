Jared Goff’s wife Christen’s fire fit goes perfectly with Texas-sized ring
Christen Goff may be a California girl living in the Midwest, but she can certainly two-step her way into a Texas fit.
Christen, who is married to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, has had many winning fits so far this season from her glammed-up night game look, to her jersey-wearing tender moment on the sidelines.
The SI Swimsuit model recently showed off some sweet pictures for her hubby’s 30th birthday, and now showed off some fire pics of herself taking on the Texas night life. Harper wore some jeans and a skintight leather top to perfectly blend in — well as much as she could with her big, giant diamond ring flashing and her beautiful looks.
Here’s a blown-up look at her giant rock.
The couple, who have been together since 2019, married this past June in Ojai, CA, in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
Jared just signed a 4-year, $212 million contract extension with the Lions — he can definitely afford any ring. He’s also having quite the season for the 5-1 Lions with 1610 yards passing and 10 touchdowns.
His wife is definitely his lucky charm with her ring that cost him a pot of gold.
