NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk rips 49ers shirt into ab rocking, high-slit fit
By now, there isn't any NFL fan who shouldn't know the name Kristin Juszczyk.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin has established herself as one of the most intriguing and talented NFL WAGs with her innovation taking gameday fits to the next level.
Kristin impresses with her designs week after week, using old jerseys and NFL gear to design one-of-a-kind, eye-catching clothing that everyone wants.
MORE: NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk bares abs with sleeveless 49ers fit vs. Seahawks
Her latest innovation is no different.
Ahead of the 49ers' monster showdown against the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, she shared her latest look that will be on display at Levi's Stadium, and it may be one of the best yet.
The two-piece look was constructed out of vintage 49ers t-shirts, with a detailed crop top and high-slit skirt.
Now that is talent.
Kristin's website, Designs by Kristin, allow fans to stay up to date with the latest news and limited drops on her incredible work.
We'll have to see if this week's fit brings good luck to the 49ers against the Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
