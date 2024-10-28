Gracie Hunt gifted custom Chiefs leather jacket, gives rockstar glam
Gracie Hunt can wear many hats. The Kansas City Chiefs heiress is always turning heads on the sidelines with her stunning fits and recently channeled her inner superhero for Halloween.
She can also rock an eye-catching fit on the pickleball court or kick back and relax on the beaches of Mexico.
But, on game days, it's all business for Gracie.
MORE: Gracie Hunt is red hot in Chiefs-Raiders sizzling sideline stunner
While she was rocking her all-red Ramy Brook fit on the sideline against the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City, she changed courses in the family's booth and brought some rockstar glam to Allegiant Stadium.
Gracie was gifted a custom leather jacket by celebrity jacket designer Jeff Hamilton.
You have to love a versatile queen.
The 25-year-old Gracie, who was Miss Kansas USA in 2021, 28 years after her mother won the crown, is the oldest of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's children.
Her brother Knobel, 22, is the middle child, while the youngest child, Ava, 19, attends SMU in Dallas. and recently earned her wings with the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WNBA > NBA: Cameron Brink outshines NBA stars in all-black, knee-high boots fit
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Speaking of: Ciara shows love to fit that’s another Russell Wilson ex-NFL team color
Rom-com reality: Suni Lee shares flirty date night look in designer glasses
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand