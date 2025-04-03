Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea gushes over Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes viral GQ photos
The new sports power couple, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, were featured this week in a cover story for GQ.
The photos of the couple went viral immediately after they were shared on social media.
Livvy posted several of the photos to her 5.3 million followers on Instagram, captioning the slideshow, "Played dress up with [GQ and GQ Sports]."
One of the people who took notice of Livvy's post was Chelsea Freeman, a fellow MLB WAG and wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
Chelsea couldn't help but to gush over the photos and hyped Livvy up in the comments.
Both couples stay winning.
Livvy and Skenes first met on campus when Skenes was a standout pitcher for the LSU Tigers. There romance has continued to go strong.
Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves. Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.
The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.
On Wednesday afternoon, Skenes picked up his first win of the season in the Pirates' 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Skenes recorded 6 strikeouts and gave up just three hits in seven innings pitched.
Freeman and the defending World Series champion Dodgers, meanwhile, picked up a 6-5 win over his former team, the Atlanta Braves, to advance to 8-0 to start the season.