Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea looks unrecognizable as Bond girl for Kardashian party
Chelsea Freeman was one of the lucky guests to attend Kris Jenner’s “magical” James Bond-themed 70th birthday party in Los Angeles. Like at her husband’s Los Angeles Dodgers games, she absolutely crushed her fit on the night.
Chelsea and Freddie just celebrated going back-to-back World Series champions where she stunned during the parade in her sparkly blue Dodgers top. She also impressed throughout the World Series even rocking a Toronto Blue Jays-color look in Game 7 that ended up being a good luck charm for the team.
It was from the diamond to the big-time for Chelsea as she attended a birthday bash only a Karshasian could pull off at the home of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos where the cops even showed up due to noise complaints. The stars certainly were out as seen in Jenner’s photos with her own stunning fit in red.
One of those stars was Chelsea whose all-black stunner stole even Jenner’s birthday thunder.
She wrote, “A night to remember 🖤🍸#0070.”
Her dress was certainly memorable.
Chelsea definitely looked like she enjoyed a night off from baseball as well after the intense seven-game World Series where her husband played the hero in Game 3.
She should’ve brought Freddie so he could do the worm at the party.
