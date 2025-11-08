Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea sends emotional message to Alex Vesia, wife Kayla
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling Game 7 to become the first back-to-back World Series championship in 25 years.
Dodgers first-baseman Freddie Freeman once again played a huge role in the team's success, hitting the walk-off home run to end the marathon 18-inning Game 3. While Freeman and the city of Los Angeles have a lot to celebrate, there's one player who remains in everyone's hearts, pitcher Alex Vesia.
Vesia, who played key role in the Dodgers' run to the Fall Classic, was suddenly scratched from the lineup as "he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter," the team shared in a statement before Game 1.
Fans feared the worst for Vesia and Kayla, who was pregnant with the couple's first child. The left-handed pitcher confirmed the devastating news on Friday, Nov. 7, revealing that their daughter, Sterling Sol, was stillborn
The Vesias shared a black-and-white photo from the hospital and wrote, "Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th."
"There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her," they added.
"Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them."
Freeman's wife, Chelsea, who went through her own traumatic experience with their son, Max, shared a heartfelt note to the Vesias in the comments section.
Chelsea wrote, "Love you guys so much. I can't stop thinking about you and your beautiful angel."
The Dodgers official account added, "Thinking of you and sending so much love." Pitcher Blake Snell's wife Haeley added, “Love you guys! We carry you in our hearts forever Sterling!”
