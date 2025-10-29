The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea has one-of-a-kind Dodgers look for must-win Game 5

The wife of the Game 3 hero and last year’s World Series MVP brought out her best fit for the last home game of the season in Los Angeles.

Matt Ryan

American professional baseball first baseman Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) Annual Blue Diamond Gala.
American professional baseball first baseman Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) Annual Blue Diamond Gala.

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman was ready to rock for the huge World Series Game 5 at Dodger Stadium with a one-of-a-kind fit. The famous Los Angeles Dodgers WAG certainly brought her out her best for the last home game of the season vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.

Freddie was the hero of Game 3 with a solo walk-off home run in the epic 18-inning Game 3 where Chelsea’s reaction said it all.

While Toronto evened the series in Game 4, the Dodgers hope to bounce back in their quest to win back-to-back World Series championship.

It’s supposed to be near 90 degrees for first pitch, and Chelsea already showed off her new tan, and now a new fit with the Freeman jersey on with business pants on the bottom.

Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

And rocked he Dodgers blue Chanel purse.

Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Chelsea has been on fire all playoffs with looks like her non-Dodgers color fit that was lucky in Game 2, and another that upstaged Shohei Ohtanini’s wife Mamiko.

Chelsea hopes it’s another lucky fit and the Dodgers are one win away from celebrating another title after Game 5.

Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram






