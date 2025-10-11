Gabby Thomas turns heads with fire-red fit at Athlos NYC event
Last year, Gabby Thomas finished second place in the 200m at Athlos NYC event. This year, while she’s not running, she’s there representing her fit game with another head-turning look.
It looked like it would be a banner year for the three-time Olympic gold medalist as she won the first Grand Slam Track event in Jamaica and hit an iconic dance on the podium after winning $100k. But the league experienced some major financial difficulties and canceled the final event of the year, and Thomas hasn’t been competing lately including pulling out of the 2025 World Atheltics Championships with an Achilles injury.
It’s not stopping her from crushing her looks at other events like her tennis outfit, and flaunting her giant engagement ring to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes.
RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas has casual bikini flex next to fiancé Spencer McManes
She’s also been representing at Athlos in New York City like this white skirt and boots combo.
And her latest leather shorts and boots with the abs showing on the red carpet.
She even brought her dog Rico Thee Pug with her.
The 28-year-old track star has expressed interest in competing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, but for now is enjoying life off the track.
