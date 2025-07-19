Olympic champ Gabby Thomas’ huge engagement ring is hard to miss in close-up
Gabby Thomas is winning both on and off the track this year. In her latest post she showed off a close-up of her giant engagement ring.
The 28-year-old Thomas won three gold medals in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and has been crushing life since like where she looked unrecognizable in a fire-red dress at the Met Gala, and smoked her first pitch right down the middle at a Philadelphia Phillies game, and won $100k in the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet where she busted a move on the podium.
RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes eye-catching custom ‘track Barbie’ race fit
She also got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes where they, too, have continued to dance together like their “Love Island” shake.
After turning heads in her white-feather fit at the 2025 ESPYs in Los Angeles where she was nominated for “Female Athlete of the Year” but lost out to fellow Olympian Simone Biles, Thomas was back to posting random things like her new mineral sunscreen that matched her purple shorts. In that post, however, is a view of her giant ring.
RELATED: Lip-syncing Gabby Thomas flexes casual workout fit dancing in her bathroom
The Ivy League almunus couple have been together since 2022 and are all-too adorable together. There’s no indication yet when the wedding will be, but they are certainly enjoying their engagement.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip