Olympic champ Gabby Thomas has casual bikini flex next to fiancé Spencer McManes

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter lounges with her man enjoying the Texas summer.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas takes a victory lap after placing third in the women's 200m during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field.
Gabby Thomas takes a victory lap after placing third in the women's 200m during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field.

Gabby Thomas enjoyed some downtime off the track with her fiancé Spencer McManes over the weekend.

The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist has been training hard on the track and enjoying herself like her impromptu practice dance with a teammate. She also just ran her way onto Team USA at the USA Track & Field Championships.

Gabby Thoma
Gabby Thomas aka Gabrielle Thomas and Jadyn Mays run in a women's 100m heat during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field.

She also won the first Grand Slam Track event and a cool $100k in the spring where she hit an iconic dance on the podium.

When she’s not running, Thomas has shown she’s quite the fashionista like in her crop top and ripped jeans combo where she flexed her gold-medal abs.

She’s also been spending time at home with McManes and her dog Rico Thee Pug. McManes and Thomas got engaged in March and have been together since 2022. She’s been flexing a giant ring since.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby dancing with her dog. / Gabby Thomas/TikTok

While on a lazy Sunday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Thomas posted a selfie in a bikini next to McManes in his swim trunks where she just posted “hi” to him.

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas holds a degree in neurobiology and global health from Harvard University, and a Master’s degree in public health from the Unversity of Texas.

She hopes to be able to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

She’s a busy woman — it’s good to see her get some R&R in.

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

