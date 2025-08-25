Olympic champ Gabby Thomas has casual bikini flex next to fiancé Spencer McManes
Gabby Thomas enjoyed some downtime off the track with her fiancé Spencer McManes over the weekend.
The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist has been training hard on the track and enjoying herself like her impromptu practice dance with a teammate. She also just ran her way onto Team USA at the USA Track & Field Championships.
She also won the first Grand Slam Track event and a cool $100k in the spring where she hit an iconic dance on the podium.
When she’s not running, Thomas has shown she’s quite the fashionista like in her crop top and ripped jeans combo where she flexed her gold-medal abs.
She’s also been spending time at home with McManes and her dog Rico Thee Pug. McManes and Thomas got engaged in March and have been together since 2022. She’s been flexing a giant ring since.
While on a lazy Sunday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Thomas posted a selfie in a bikini next to McManes in his swim trunks where she just posted “hi” to him.
Thomas holds a degree in neurobiology and global health from Harvard University, and a Master’s degree in public health from the Unversity of Texas.
She hopes to be able to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
She’s a busy woman — it’s good to see her get some R&R in.
