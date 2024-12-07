Genie Bouchard dazzles in all-white Christmas princess fit
x
We've seen Genie dropping some stunning NYC selfies in a miniskirt and boots, and other casual fits rocking some relaxed jeans and a crop top to flex her toned abs.
Genie made things seductive for Halloween with a bizarre cow costume, but now she's back on track with her latest Halloween fit as the holiday week continues.
MORE: Genie Bouchard shares jaw-dropping 'Clueless' fit in thigh-high stockings
Now, she's showing off an ice princess look while looking for Christmas decorations.
Ultimately, she decided to pick up some wooden reindeer in an effort to bolster her credibility.
MORE: Genie Bouchard ditches shorts for bikini in St. Tropez heat
Whether anything in the relationship comes to fruition remains to be seen.
Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a Wimbledon runner-up and reached the Australian and French Open semifinals.
Now, she is simply living her best life and delivering content on and off the court.
We will have to see how everything plays out in the last four hours.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game