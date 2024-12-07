The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Genie Bouchard dazzles in all-white Christmas princess fit

Tennis star and pickleball influencer Genie Bouchard is in the holiday spirit and spreading Christmas joy with her all-white fit made for a princess.

Josh Sanchez

Genie Bouchard competes against Ekaterina Biakina during the second round of the Hyundai Masters national pickleball event.
Genie Bouchard competes against Ekaterina Biakina during the second round of the Hyundai Masters national pickleball event. / Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

We've seen Genie dropping some stunning NYC selfies in a miniskirt and boots, and other casual fits rocking some relaxed jeans and a crop top to flex her toned abs.

Genie made things seductive for Halloween with a bizarre cow costume, but now she's back on track with her latest Halloween fit as the holiday week continues.

MORE: Genie Bouchard shares jaw-dropping 'Clueless' fit in thigh-high stockings

Now, she's showing off an ice princess look while looking for Christmas decorations.

Genie Bouchard, Eugenie Bouchard, tennis, pickleball
Genie Bouchard/Instagram

Ultimately, she decided to pick up some wooden reindeer in an effort to bolster her credibility.

MORE: Genie Bouchard ditches shorts for bikini in St. Tropez heat

Whether anything in the relationship comes to fruition remains to be seen.

Genie Bouchard, Eugenie Bouchard, tennis, pickleball
Genie Bouchard/Instagram

Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a Wimbledon runner-up and reached the Australian and French Open semifinals.

Now, she is simply living her best life and delivering content on and off the court.

We will have to see how everything plays out in the last four hours.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

