Genie Bouchard hits jackpot in fire-red minidress at casino on pickleball break
Genie Bouchard is taking a break from the pickleball and tennis court to hit the casino for Christmas in yet another stunning fit.
Bouchard was the first Canadian-born player to make the finals of Wimbledon back in 2014. Fast forward 10 years and she’s just 30 years old and not only still playing, but also dominating the pickleball court and crushing her fits with her model looks.
We’ve seen Bouchard slaying in 2024 like her naughty Christina Aguilera fit, and her miniskirt and boots in New York City, and her odd seductive cow costume, and then a cowgirl glittery look for a Taylor Swift concert.
For Christmas, Bouchard hit the Bahamas on the island of Nassau and hit a jackpot in the casino with her red minidress on. She said, “Christmas at the Casino 🃏❤️.”
That’s certainly the winning look at the casino with the lucky red.
Bouchard is reportedly single after breaking up with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook after two years back in April. She did, however, dance with Kim Kardashian ex Kris Humphries at a Dallas pickleball event.
Hopefully Bouchard enjoys her Christmas and paradise at the casino — she already hit the jackpot with her fit.
