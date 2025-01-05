Genie Bouchard flaunts white strapless minidress at Yellowstone ski slopes
Genie Bouchard took a break from the tennis and pickleball courts to hit the slopes while slaying yet another fit.
Bouchard was first Canadian-born player to make the finals of Wimbledon back in 2014. She’s still just 30 years old and still playing, but also dominating the pickleball court and crushing her fits with her model looks.
We’ve seen Bouchard slaying in 2024 like her naughty Christina Aguilera fit, and her miniskirt and boots combo in New York City, and a cowgirl glittery look for a Taylor Swift concert. She recently hit the holiday jackpot at a casino in the Bahamas in a fire-red look, while flexing the Christmas glam in a miniskirt and knee-high boots.
RELATED: Genie Bouchard takes makeup-free selfie on pickleball break
With the calendar flipped to 2025, Bouchard dropped her first big fit hit of the year in a strapless minidress while in Yellowstone. She captioned her Instagram post, “new year, same me.”
Definitely the same winning Bouchard we saw in 2024.
RELATED: Coco Gauff debuts new hairstyle ahead of 2025 tennis season
She even looked good on the slopes in her all-white snow suit.
Bouchard is reportedly single after breaking up with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook after two years back in April. She did, however, dance with Kim Kardashian ex Kris Humphries at a Dallas pickleball event.
She certainly looks like she’s enjoying 2025 while crushing her latest look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
America’s gals: Cowboys cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rare unis
Mat master: Livvy Dunne crushes beam for LSU gymnastics opener with bf watching
Quiet on set: Molly Qerim’s purple blouse outshines Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’
One Pride: Lions’ Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings message