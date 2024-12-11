Genie Bouchard takes makeup-free selfie on pickleball break
Genie Bouchard proved she doesn’t need all the glam to slay her latest look.
The 30-year-old tennis and pickleball dual star has crushed many looks in 2024 from her ab-flexing crop top fit, to her miniskirt and boots combo in New York City, to in an all-white Christmas princess dazzler.
She even somehow made a seductive cow costume look good for Halloween and went glittery cowgirl for a Taylor Swift concert.
In her latest post, Bouchard stepped off of the pickleball court and posted a makeup-free bathroom mirror selfie that she gave the check mark emoji for.
She looks good with makeup or not. Those are some awesome pants as well.
While Bouchard is still active on the WTA Tour, she joined the Carvana PPA Tour in 2023, bringing her tennis skills to the pro pickleball circuit. She has really embraced a career playing both sports.
She was the first Canadian-born player to make the finals of Wimbledon back in 2014.
She’s certainly not afraid of the moment and putting herself out there as evident by her makeup-free selfie. Well done, Genie Bouchard.
