The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Genie Bouchard takes makeup-free selfie on pickleball break

The tennis star and pickleball influencer shows off her natural look after a game.

Matt Ryan

Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Genie Bouchard proved she doesn’t need all the glam to slay her latest look.

The 30-year-old tennis and pickleball dual star has crushed many looks in 2024 from her ab-flexing crop top fit, to her miniskirt and boots combo in New York City, to in an all-white Christmas princess dazzler.

She even somehow made a seductive cow costume look good for Halloween and went glittery cowgirl for a Taylor Swift concert.

RELATED: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game

In her latest post, Bouchard stepped off of the pickleball court and posted a makeup-free bathroom mirror selfie that she gave the check mark emoji for.

Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard/Instagram

She looks good with makeup or not. Those are some awesome pants as well.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt sizzles in unreal pickleball minidress with boyfriend

While Bouchard is still active on the WTA Tour, she joined the Carvana PPA Tour in 2023, bringing her tennis skills to the pro pickleball circuit. She has really embraced a career playing both sports.

She was the first Canadian-born player to make the finals of Wimbledon back in 2014.

She’s certainly not afraid of the moment and putting herself out there as evident by her makeup-free selfie. Well done, Genie Bouchard.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy

Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute

Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion