The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-4 George Kittle’s golf clubs are comically too small at American Century event

The San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end is making his golf debut, but he certainly didn’t get fitted for his clubs.

Matt Ryan

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

George Kittle is one of the many sports stars participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. He may want some new clubs, however.

The 31-year-old San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end is known for his crazy antics like his beer chugging at Wrestlemania 41, as well as going in matching “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fits with wife Claire. He was also just having an epic time at his Tight End University event where he was dancing with Taylor Swift, and then singing her song “Love Story” with her and Travis Kelce at the top of his lungs.

RELATED: George Kittle looks like cowboy Hulk Hogan in fit while wife Claire rocks jean shorts

George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen
Kittle was broing out at TEU with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen. / Claire Kittle via TEU/Instagram

Kittle is in the tournament with the likes of Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Travis and Jason Kelce, Charles Barkley, and Stephen Curry to name a few.

It’s Kittle’s golf debut, and he showcased his swing and putting but with clubs that are hilariously too small for his 6-foot-4 height.

George Kittle
Sports Illustrated/Instagram

When you have to bend over that much to putt it looks like he’s at a mini golf course and not a professional one.

Good luck to Kittle, but someone get the man fitted for his clubs. At least he wore proper golf attire.

George Kittle and Claire Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News