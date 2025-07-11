6-foot-4 George Kittle’s golf clubs are comically too small at American Century event
George Kittle is one of the many sports stars participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. He may want some new clubs, however.
The 31-year-old San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end is known for his crazy antics like his beer chugging at Wrestlemania 41, as well as going in matching “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fits with wife Claire. He was also just having an epic time at his Tight End University event where he was dancing with Taylor Swift, and then singing her song “Love Story” with her and Travis Kelce at the top of his lungs.
Kittle is in the tournament with the likes of Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Travis and Jason Kelce, Charles Barkley, and Stephen Curry to name a few.
It’s Kittle’s golf debut, and he showcased his swing and putting but with clubs that are hilariously too small for his 6-foot-4 height.
When you have to bend over that much to putt it looks like he’s at a mini golf course and not a professional one.
Good luck to Kittle, but someone get the man fitted for his clubs. At least he wore proper golf attire.
