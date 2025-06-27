The Athlete Lifestyle logo

George Kittle crushes 'Love Story' singing with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at TEU

Tight End University was truly epic, but maybe the best part was the 49ers star singing with Swift and her Chiefs boyfriend.

George Kittle and Travis Kelce greet the crowd during the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert at Brooklyn Bowl Tuesday.
George Kittle and Travis Kelce greet the crowd during the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert at Brooklyn Bowl Tuesday. / Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight End University was lit. San Francisco 49ers superstar George Kittle and Taylor Swift stole the show, however.

The event that was founded in 2021 by Kittle and Swift’s boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, along with former NFL great Greg Olsen, was quite the hit this year.

First, Swift shocked all by performing her hit “Shake It Off” while Kelce was in a wild fit.

Swift also took an epic photo with George’s wife Claire Kittle.

From there, video surfaced of Kittle and Swift dancing and singing country music together while Haley Cavinder, who is Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, was next to them.

Now, an epic video of Kittle with Swift again, along with Kelce surfaced of them loudly singing along to Swift’s hit “Love Story” in perfect harmony.

One commenter said, “George is singing his damn heart out.”

Kittle would share more moments including broing out with Kelce and Olsen a lot.

Kelce, Kittle, and Olsen
George Kittle/Instagram

That looks like fun, but nothing will compare to him singing those lyrics “Beggin' you, "Please don't go, " and I said Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes’” with Swift and Kelce by his side.

Epic.

George Kittl
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

