Ava Hunt's Chiefs jacket is only win for Kansas City in freezing Denver vs Broncos
Ava Hunt left the warm sun of Mexico to join sister Gracie Hunt in freezing Denver for the Kansas City Chiefs regular season finale.
The youngest Chiefs heiress at 19 and SMU Mustangs cheerleader crushed her looks in 2024 like her stunning shimmering gold sorority dress, and viral cheerleader trio photo before the ACC Championship game.
Ava and the Hunt family all hit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for New Year’s where Ava sizzled in a bikini and then wowed in a yellow miniskirt while taking a side-by-side photo with Gracie in her sheer white minidress. Before departing, she wore the identical dress to her sister.
On Sunday after landing in temperatures in the 20s, Ava rocked a sick Chiefs jacket and some black leather pants and shoes while posing with her sister and mom, Tavia Hunt, for the game vs. the Denver Broncos.
While the Chiefs rested all their starters in a blowout loss to the Broncos, Ava certainly was a winner with her fit game like she’s been all season.
The 15-2 Chiefs have the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye while they prepare to go for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win. When they take the field in mid-January, no doubt Ava will be there with another fire look.
