Gracie Hunt goes head-to-toe Chiefs red-out for Bills AFC Championship Game

The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas rocks a stunning fit for the big title game.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt has rocked many fire looks this football season, but her red fit for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game really turned some heads.

The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas has been slaying her gameday looks all season like her Chiefs miniskirt with low-cut top combo, and her sun-hot super expensive yellow minidress, and her Black Friday red and black combo miniskirt and puffy coat.

Speaking of puffy coats, the 25-year-old Gracie broke out the ultimate puffer on Sunday in a head-to-toe red-hot look for the big matchup with the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, dad Clark Hunt, sister Ava Hunt, brother Knobel Hunt
Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, dad Clark Hunt, sister Ava Hunt, brother Knobel Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Now that’s a statement fit by Gracie.

Gracie is the oldest daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, and sister to Knobel Hunt, 22, and Ava Hunt, 19.

Gracie was Miss Kansas back in 2021 and has since become quite the influencer and fit queen.

The No.1 seed Chiefs are playing to go to a third consecutive Super Bowl and an unprecedented three-peat. Win or lose on the field, Gracie certainly made headlines for her fit.

