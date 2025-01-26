Gracie Hunt goes head-to-toe Chiefs red-out for Bills AFC Championship Game
Gracie Hunt has rocked many fire looks this football season, but her red fit for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game really turned some heads.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas has been slaying her gameday looks all season like her Chiefs miniskirt with low-cut top combo, and her sun-hot super expensive yellow minidress, and her Black Friday red and black combo miniskirt and puffy coat.
Speaking of puffy coats, the 25-year-old Gracie broke out the ultimate puffer on Sunday in a head-to-toe red-hot look for the big matchup with the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Now that’s a statement fit by Gracie.
Gracie is the oldest daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, and sister to Knobel Hunt, 22, and Ava Hunt, 19.
Gracie was Miss Kansas back in 2021 and has since become quite the influencer and fit queen.
The No.1 seed Chiefs are playing to go to a third consecutive Super Bowl and an unprecedented three-peat. Win or lose on the field, Gracie certainly made headlines for her fit.
