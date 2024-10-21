The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt's dog Yeti celebrates Chiefs victory in adorable mini jacket

Style runs in the Hunt family, and Gracie is making sure the next generation maintains the family's stylish status.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 28-18 victory against the San Francsico ‘49ers this past Sunday, the Chiefs remain undefeated in their season — and the Hunt family is celebrating with festive fashions.

Gracie Hunt 2024
Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Gracie Hunt poses for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Style runs in the Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt’s family, and his daughter, Gracie, is sharing her smarts with another family member — her dog, Yeti.

Today, Gracie took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the teacup pomeranian, who went all out to celebrate the Chiefs win. Yeti was dressed in a mini Chiefs jacket, showing out for a “victory Monday.”

Yeti
Gracie Hunt's teacup Pomeranian Yeti dressed in a Kansas City Chiefs jacket. / Instagram / Gracie Hunt

Gracie herself stunned in a next-level fit at last night’s game, looking elegant in a vibrant yellow and white Dolce & Gabbana dress

As the hunts are well-versed in the realm of fashion, the esteemed family hosted the Kansas City Chiefs style lounge earlier this month, in which, models wore clothes by local designers and showed off their love for the Chiefs while dressed to the nines. The hunt’s matriarch, Tavia, wore a cozy black dress with the Chiefs logo on it.

The Chiefs haven’t lost a game this season, and the Hunt family hasn’t missed with their fits. And now, the younger generation of Hunts is maintaining the family’s fashion legacy.

Gracie Hunt
Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

