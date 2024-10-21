Gracie Hunt's dog Yeti celebrates Chiefs victory in adorable mini jacket
Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 28-18 victory against the San Francsico ‘49ers this past Sunday, the Chiefs remain undefeated in their season — and the Hunt family is celebrating with festive fashions.
Style runs in the Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt’s family, and his daughter, Gracie, is sharing her smarts with another family member — her dog, Yeti.
Today, Gracie took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the teacup pomeranian, who went all out to celebrate the Chiefs win. Yeti was dressed in a mini Chiefs jacket, showing out for a “victory Monday.”
Gracie herself stunned in a next-level fit at last night’s game, looking elegant in a vibrant yellow and white Dolce & Gabbana dress.
As the hunts are well-versed in the realm of fashion, the esteemed family hosted the Kansas City Chiefs style lounge earlier this month, in which, models wore clothes by local designers and showed off their love for the Chiefs while dressed to the nines. The hunt’s matriarch, Tavia, wore a cozy black dress with the Chiefs logo on it.
The Chiefs haven’t lost a game this season, and the Hunt family hasn’t missed with their fits. And now, the younger generation of Hunts is maintaining the family’s fashion legacy.
