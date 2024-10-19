Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia flex form-fitting flower dresses with Super Bowl trophies
Like mother like daughter. Gracie Hunt and mom Tavia Shackles Hunt know how to put on a show.
The mom and daughter duo recently made headlines with an epic photo of the whole Hunt family at the last Kansas City Chiefs game, but Tavia stole the show, slaying in a stunning gameday fit designed by daughter Gracie from her own Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel line from Wear by Erin Andrews.
Gracie, 25, a former Miss Kansas and fashion expert, has been on fire lately as well with her fit game. She posted this sizzling side-by-side Chiefs glam fits with younger sister Ava, took last week’s bye week to drop some bombshell bikini photos, rocked a tennis miniskirt look, and this slamming “Red Friday” dress on Friday.
RELATED: Russell Wilson sends 2-Word message to wife Ciara before Steelers-Jets game
The two got together in for the Texas Rose Fesitval and showed off their flowery dresses.
But what was amazing about the event, which takes place in Tyler, Texas, is they brought the four Chiefs Lombardi Trophies for the ultimate flex.
Of course Tavia is married to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and the couple have two daughters, Gracie and Ava, 19, and one son, Knobel, 22. It’s a Chiefs thing right now to dominate the NFL and flex on everybody. Gracie also recently showed off the iced-out Super Bowl rings with Ava.
RELATED: Sarah Jane Ramos' 10-carat engagement ring from Dak Prescott's insane price
Gracie wrote, “A huge thank you to Tavia Hunt for being our inspiring guest speaker at the Texas Rose Festival Ladies Luncheon today! We are grateful for her testimony and words of wisdom while celebrating this year's amazing festival with us! #TexasRoseFestival #TaviaHunt #FaithFamilyFootball #RoseFestival Tradition.”
This is the 91st Annual Texas Rose Festival from October 17-20, which includes ceremonial events the Queen’s Coronation, Ribbon Cutting and Rose Presentation, the Queen’s Tea, and the Rose Parade, according to the official festival website.
Tavia and Gracie head to Santa Clara next as the Chiefs have a huge Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers. They know doubt will be flexing their fits (and rings?) on Sunday in front of the Niners faithful.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date