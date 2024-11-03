Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader selfie after big Pitt win
Ava Hunt was super excited for the big homecoming game between the No. 20 SMU Mustangs and the No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers. After the game, the SMU cheerleader was all smiles.
Ava is the youngest of the Kansas City Chiefs heirs at 19 with sister Gracie Hunt, 25, and brother Knobel Hunt, 22. They are the children of team owner Clark and Tavia Hunt. All of the children and Clark attended SMU — Mustangs pride runs through their blood.
Before the big homecoming game, Ava posted some hype photos and video. After the 48-25 Mustangs destruction of the Panthers, Ava posted a smiling selfie in her cheerleader fit.
She also posted a photo of all the happy Mustangs cheerleaders together.
It’s been a big past couple of weeks for Ava as she got her sorority wings in Pi Betta Phi while crushing in an all-white dress.
She’s also been seen at Chiefs games posing in side-by-side glam stunners with Gracie, while also flexing some icy Super Bowl rings.
The 8-1 Mustangs are off for a bye until a home game on Nov. 16 against the Boston College Eagles.
Until then, Ava will know doubt will be beaming with school pride after this big win.
