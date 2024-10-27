Gracie Hunt goes Halloween superhero twins with boyfriend in 'Team USA' costumes
Gracie Hunt is a superhero of fashion lately.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas USA 2021 sizzled during the bye week in a bikini in Mexico, wore a super expensive dress for a Super Bowl rematch, and donned an all-white pickleball fit with boyfriend Cody Keith.
On Saturday, Hunt took to Instagram to share her superhero Captain America Halloween costume, adorably matching with Keith.
Hunt revealed she was dating Keith in September and they certainly look good together.
Keith was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates and graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Gracie, 25, and sister Ava, 19, and brother Knobel, 22, are the three children of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia.
The Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As if the two-time defending Super Bowl champs need any more superheroes on the sidelines.
