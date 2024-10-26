The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt sizzles in unreal pickleball minidress with boyfriend

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas shows she looks just as good while playing sports.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt is slaying in another fit for a game, but not for football this time.

Hunt has been on fire lately with her different looks from a smoking hot bikini during the bye week in Mexico, to a flowery dress with mom Tavia while flexing the Lombardi Trophies, to a $2195 Dolce & Gabbana minidress on the sidelines for a Super Bowl rematch in Cali.

While sister Ava, 19, was getting initiated into her SMU Mustangs sorority, the oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie, 25, showed her support in white. Gracie carried over the white theme into a game of pickleball with boyfriend Cody Keith, where she sizzled in this white minidress fit on the court.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Gracie Hunt and Cody Keith
Gracie and Cody / Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

The former Miss Kansas USA 2021 looks amazing.

Gracie has been busy lately with work, travel, her boyfriend, and crushing with her fashion game. She even compared her life to “Ferris Bueller”. Hunt released her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews” and continues to impress with whatever she does, including pickleball.

The Chiefs are the last undefeated team at 6-0 and are playing for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl win. The team is at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. No doubt Gracie brings the heat for that one out in the desert.

