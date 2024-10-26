Gracie Hunt sizzles in unreal pickleball minidress with boyfriend
Gracie Hunt is slaying in another fit for a game, but not for football this time.
Hunt has been on fire lately with her different looks from a smoking hot bikini during the bye week in Mexico, to a flowery dress with mom Tavia while flexing the Lombardi Trophies, to a $2195 Dolce & Gabbana minidress on the sidelines for a Super Bowl rematch in Cali.
While sister Ava, 19, was getting initiated into her SMU Mustangs sorority, the oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie, 25, showed her support in white. Gracie carried over the white theme into a game of pickleball with boyfriend Cody Keith, where she sizzled in this white minidress fit on the court.
RELATED: Erin Andrews reveals insane inner thoughts for Patrick Mahomes interview
The former Miss Kansas USA 2021 looks amazing.
RELATED: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen's glammed up look in 'homecoming' gown
Gracie has been busy lately with work, travel, her boyfriend, and crushing with her fashion game. She even compared her life to “Ferris Bueller”. Hunt released her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews” and continues to impress with whatever she does, including pickleball.
The Chiefs are the last undefeated team at 6-0 and are playing for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl win. The team is at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. No doubt Gracie brings the heat for that one out in the desert.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension