Gracie Hunt flaunts black-lace top with matching pants for Chiefs vs. Giants

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt wears all black as Kansas City takes on the Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Emily Bicks

Aug 9, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter. Gracie Hunt, at State Farm Stadium.
Aug 9, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter. Gracie Hunt, at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs are struggling to get their first win of the 2025 NFL season.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's eldest daughter, Gracie Hunt rocked a bright red mini dress during Kansas City's 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. For the Chiefs' home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, Gracie once again wore an all-red fit.

However, Chiefs red may no longer be feeling lucky for the former pageant queen and she switched it up for Sunday Night Football on Sept. 21.

Gracie Hunt
Aug 9, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie Hunt, during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gracie traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey with her boyfriend, Derek Green, for the Chiefs' matchup against the New York Giants in Week 3.

A few days earlier, Gracie celebrated Derek's birthday with a tribute on Instagram. She cut together a video of some their sweetest moments and wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend! 🥳 Cheers to 26 and your best year yet! I love you ❤️."

With her focus on the Chiefs getting a much-needed win against the Giants, Gracie switched up her usual bright style and wore an all-black fit to MetLife Stadium.

She posted several photos of her outfit on Instagram at halftime and wrote, "Sunday Night Football under the bright lights of the city that never sleeps 🏈🗽❤️💛.

She included links to her black lace fit on her Instagram Stories. Her Celeste high rise jeans cost $198 while the matching top is $248.

The Chiefs heiress, however, couldn't help but include at least a pop of red with her YSL slouch purse.

Published
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

