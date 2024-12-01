The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia have all-red runway duel for Chiefs Hallmark movie premiere

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress and wife of owner Clark Hunt had a fashion feud side-by-side for the "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" premiere.

Matthew Graham

Jan 21, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt and daughter Gracie Hunt at the Buffalo Bills 2024 AFC divisional round game
Jan 21, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt and daughter Gracie Hunt at the Buffalo Bills 2024 AFC divisional round game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Gracie Hunt has become one of the marquee NFL fashion must-sees every Sunday (or any other day the Kansas City Chiefs barely squeak out a win this season).

So after the lastest heart-stopper on Black Friday, when the Chiefs won controversially, 19-17, after a non-false start call that led to a game-ending fumble when the Las Vegas Raiders had gotten into field goal range, it was time to relax.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt's black miniskirt, red fluffy coat outclasses Black Friday Chiefs game

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

The Chiefs heiress was of course on the sidelines yesterday in another fantastic fit noted above in the related link, and with no Sunday game to worry about, her and mom Tavia Hunt attended the premiere of the Chiefs Hallmark Christmas movie, "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."

If you thought the plot would be based on a star Chiefs player falling in love with a global pop icon, you'd be wrong. Instead, according to the IMDB synopsis, "Alana Higman, a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan and her family are competing to win the team's Fan of the Year contest, in a process judged by the director of fan engagement Derrick."

The romantic rival could easily have been an attractive heiress, and in fact, Gracie and her mom both make a cameo in the film.

On the red carpet, Chiefs red reigned supreme, and the real-life heiress and her mom had a "Zoolander" like fit-of side-by-side in matching all-red dresses posted on Instagram.

Gracie Hunt, Tavia Hunt
Kansas City Chiefs/Instagram

Who wore it better? It's honestly tough to say, although the high-slit with the baller Super Bowl ring, along with her engagement ring not far behind, we might have to give it momma in this case. So much ice!

RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt 'reflects' with jaw-dropping Miss Kansas fits

Tavia Hunt and Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Tammy Reid, wife of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, also looked great in an all-red blazer with matching pants, but she was as distant third to the Hunts on this red carpet.

Gracie is usually the most fashionable person in the room, except apparently when mom shows up.

