Gracie Hunt's black miniskirt, red fluffy coat outclasses Black Friday Chiefs game
Gracie Hunt certainly knows how to bring the fire to an NFL game.
On a rare Black Friday game, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress made sure she got a win before the players even stepped on the field for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hunt, 25, is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and known for her fire fits at games. She recently flaunted a super expensive purse with a white-hot minidress, and an all-black sheer Chiefs top and leather pants. But her look on Black Friday was definitely one of her best. Hunt captioned her post, “Red Friday 🤝Black Friday ❤️🔥.”
She certainly brought the red and black on Friday in a pure fire look.
With it being Black Friday, Gracie also promoted her NFL clothing line in the “Wear By Erin Andrews” collection all over her social media.
Gracie has been slaying lately besides just her fits, running a Thanksgiving 8-mile race in impressive time, and crushing a “Saturday sweat” workout last week while flaunting her insane abs.
She has also been seen more with boyfriend Cody Keith, who was also at the game on Friday where his girlfriend certainly outclassed even her own team.
