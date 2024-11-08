Gracie Hunt, sister Ava slay in all-black fit-off for fancy family dinner night
When Kansas City Chiefs royalty gets together Gracie Hunt and sister Ava Hunt usually are competing for best fit of the night.
Gracie, 25, and Ava, 19 are the heiresses to the Chiefs throne with brother Knobel, 22. The three are children of team owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt.
Gracie recently has made headlines for her own fashion line in the “WEAR By Erin Andrews” collection where she showed off her stunning Chiefs miniskirt design, and then dropped the best fit of the season in her miniskirt and Louis Vuitton jacket for a rainy Monday night game in Kansas City.
Ava meanwhile, continues to impress with her SMU Mustangs cheerleader uniform posts after big wins.
When Ava and Gracie get together, it’s side-by-side glam photos, or a sizzling fit-off like these looks for a whole family dinner at the restaurant Catch in Dallas.
Tavia wrote, “We are so excited one of our favorite restaurants has opened in Dallas! Thank you @catch for a most delicious night!”
They certainly are all dressed to the nines. Gracie and Ava stand out in the black, while mom Tavia always brings it with her dress, and the boys certainly are dapper.
The family has a lot to celebrate these days as the Chiefs are two-time defending Super Bowl champions and are 8-0 on the season. Life is certainly good for the Hunt family.
