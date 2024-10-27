Gracie Hunt is red hot in Chiefs-Raiders sizzling sideline stunner
Another week, another hit from Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt.
Gracie has fortified her spot on the NFL's best-dressed list by bringing the heat each and every week of the season. For Kansas City's trip to the desert, Gracie kept the temperature turned up with another sideline stunner.
She pulled up to Allegiant Stadium in Sin City for the team's clash with the Las Vegas Raiders in an all-red Ramy Brook fit made for a queen.
Gracie shared a 360-view of her latest look on the 'Gram.
The 25-year-old Gracie, who was Miss Kansas USA in 2021, 28 years after her mother won the crown, is the oldest of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's children.
Her brother Knobel, 22, is the middle child, while the youngest child, Ava, 19, attends SMU in Dallas. and recently earned her wings with the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
