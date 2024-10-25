Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava gets SMU sorority ‘wings’ wearing all-white dress
It’s finally Friday — and a very special “Phriday” for one Ava Hunt.
Over the past few weeks, Ava, who is one of the daughters of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has been spending much time with the ladies of the Pi Beta Phi sorority of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Today, the esteemed Greek organization took to Instagram to reveal it had welcomed a new flock of young women to the group, one of them being Ava.
Ava posed for some photos with her new sorority sisters wearing white dresses, carrying their initiation roses.
But once the photos were done, it appears that the ladies switched into more cozy outfits. In photos shared to Ava’s Instagram Story, she and her sisters are hanging out in large hoodies, ready for a fun “Phriday.”
It’s been a busy past few days for the Hunt family. This past week, Clark and Tavia’s children supported their parents at the Texas Rose Festival, where Clark received the Mallon award. Tavia and Clark also celebrated 31 years of marriage this week.
Within the realm of sports, the Clark family has plenty reason to celebrate, especially as the Chiefs are currently sitting undefeated in their season.
And it appears Ava’s SMU presence has brought over some of that Clark luck to her school’s football team, as they’re currently sitting at 6-1 in their ongoing season.
