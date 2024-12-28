Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava slays stunning ab-revealing low-cut top with sheer skirt
Ava Hunt has had a memorable 2024 with her SMU Mustangs going to the College Football Playoff and her Kansas City Chiefs going for a third straight Super Bowl win.
Her fits were just as memorable like her SMU cheerleader trio hype photo, and her sleek fit on Christmas Day for the Chiefs win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that upstaged big sister Gracie on the sideline.
The 19-year-old college sophomore and daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, took to her Instagram and posted her best selfie of 2024 in a low-cut, ab-revealing stunning top and sheer skirt on the bottom.
While Gracie gets a lot of headlines as the older sister and former Miss Kansas 2021, Ava has really come into her own in 2024.
Ava earned her sorority wings with Pi Beta Phi where she’s been seen in a sizzling gown, and a Miami Vice look for a party.
With SMU’s season over after its playoff defeat, Ava can focus on rooting for the Chiefs after they secured home field advantage throughout the playoffs. If the Chiefs make history, Ava and Gracie will be able to flaunt even more Super Bowl rings. For now, she can just flaunt a fire fit in the mirror.
