The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ava Hunt drops 1980s ‘Miami Vice’ cheer fit after Chiefs first loss

The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress drops a stunning fit right after watching the team lose in Buffalo.

Matt Ryan

SMU Mustangs cheerleader Ava Hunt
SMU Mustangs cheerleader Ava Hunt / Ava Hunt/Instagram

Ava Hunt joined her family for the big game in Buffalo, but the only celebrating she was doing was in photos of an epic-looking sorority party.

The youngest of the Kansas City Chiefs heiresses at 19, Ava is a SMU Mustangs sophomore cheerleader where she at least got to celebrate her college team winning this weekend and provide us with a behind-the-scenes look at being a cheerleader.

After watching the Buffalo Bills hand her family’s Chiefs their first loss of the season where she had a runway-like fit off with older sister Gracie Hunt, Ava posted a picture on Instagram of much happier times right after the loss.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt flexes insanely ripped abs in sheer bikini top, shorts on vacation

Ava, who just got her sorority wings in Pi Beta Phi and hit up the formal with a handsome date, posted a picture of an “Aspen in the 80s” party where she showed off her stunning abs in a Miami Vice-like crop top cheer fit.

Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt and Pi Betta Phi / Ava Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava slays in all-black low-cut fit showing off tan

Wow, that looks like a good time.

The Chiefs are still 9-1 on the season and are two-time defending Super Bowl champs, so Ava can continue to flex those rings all she wants. The Mustangs are also 9-1 and atop the ACC standings.

Ava still has a ton to cheer about these days despite Sunday’s Chiefs loss.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Gamer: Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Horns… Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions

Knockout: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion