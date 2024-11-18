Ava Hunt drops 1980s ‘Miami Vice’ cheer fit after Chiefs first loss
Ava Hunt joined her family for the big game in Buffalo, but the only celebrating she was doing was in photos of an epic-looking sorority party.
The youngest of the Kansas City Chiefs heiresses at 19, Ava is a SMU Mustangs sophomore cheerleader where she at least got to celebrate her college team winning this weekend and provide us with a behind-the-scenes look at being a cheerleader.
After watching the Buffalo Bills hand her family’s Chiefs their first loss of the season where she had a runway-like fit off with older sister Gracie Hunt, Ava posted a picture on Instagram of much happier times right after the loss.
Ava, who just got her sorority wings in Pi Beta Phi and hit up the formal with a handsome date, posted a picture of an “Aspen in the 80s” party where she showed off her stunning abs in a Miami Vice-like crop top cheer fit.
Wow, that looks like a good time.
The Chiefs are still 9-1 on the season and are two-time defending Super Bowl champs, so Ava can continue to flex those rings all she wants. The Mustangs are also 9-1 and atop the ACC standings.
Ava still has a ton to cheer about these days despite Sunday’s Chiefs loss.
