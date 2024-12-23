Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wears all-black fit after SMU College Football Playoff loss
Ava Hunt braved the cold to cheer on the SMU Mustangs against the Penn State Nittany Lions, but the game never warmed up for the Mustangs in their College Football Playoff loss on Saturday.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress then returned to the Dallas area to begin her winter break as a sophomore at SMU.
The 19-year-old cheerleader had to unfortunately witness that loss and also miss the Chiefs big win over the Houston Texans as well where sister Gracie Hunt crushed her yellow puffer jacket fit.
RELATED: Gracie Hunter’s sister Ava shimmers in gold dress beside SMU sorority sisters
Ava, who said, “Back with my girls 🖤,” and posted a picture in an all-black fit with her good friends.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's funny answer living in Dallas Cowboys country
The all black with the black heart emoji represents mourning the SMU loss and the end of their season.
Ava can at least now cheer on the 14-1 Chiefs Christmas Day at the Pittsburgh Steelers and beyond as Kansas City will be trying for an unprecedented three-peat. She can also have more fit-offs with sister Gracie on the sideline as she’s done all season.
Ava is of course the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, and sister to Gracie and brother Knobel, 22.
Ava and the Mustangs had a great season regardless of the loss and she should be back in Chiefs red soon.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?