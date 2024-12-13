Gracie Hunter’s sister Ava shimmers in gold dress beside SMU sorority sisters
Ava Hunt is always dropping looks that are pure gold, but Friday her dress really was colored gold.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress, SMU Mustangs cheerleader, and the sister to the famous Gracie Hunt, has really started to make a name for herself this year with her own stunning fits like her side-by-side all-black look next to Gracie at a game. Not to mention her cheerleader trio uniform photo hyping the football team before the ACC Championship.
Ava, 19, is a sophomore at the school and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority where she earned her wings this year in an all-white dress stunner, and then slayed her glam look in a formal dress.
On Friday the 13th, or Phiday as she usually posts on social media, Ava certainly stood out next to her sorority sisters in this eye-popping gold dress.
She certainly looks stunning with her pledge class sisters and in what looks like a very tight bond between them.
Ava will of course be cheering on the Mustangs in the College Football Playoff December 21 when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. She will also be rooting for the Chiefs this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Ava Hunt certainly has a lot to cheer about these days, starting with her best Friday fit.
