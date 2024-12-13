The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunter’s sister Ava shimmers in gold dress beside SMU sorority sisters

The Mustangs cheerleader and Kansas City Chiefs heiress drops a look that is pure gold.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ava Hunt is always dropping looks that are pure gold, but Friday her dress really was colored gold.

The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress, SMU Mustangs cheerleader, and the sister to the famous Gracie Hunt, has really started to make a name for herself this year with her own stunning fits like her side-by-side all-black look next to Gracie at a game. Not to mention her cheerleader trio uniform photo hyping the football team before the ACC Championship.

Ava, 19, is a sophomore at the school and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority where she earned her wings this year in an all-white dress stunner, and then slayed her glam look in a formal dress.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava share sweet moment after heartbreaking SMU loss

On Friday the 13th, or Phiday as she usually posts on social media, Ava certainly stood out next to her sorority sisters in this eye-popping gold dress.

Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Gracie Hunt misses ‘dress code’ in black miniskirt fit holiday party mistake

She certainly looks stunning with her pledge class sisters and in what looks like a very tight bond between them.

Ava will of course be cheering on the Mustangs in the College Football Playoff December 21 when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. She will also be rooting for the Chiefs this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Ava Hunt certainly has a lot to cheer about these days, starting with her best Friday fit.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion