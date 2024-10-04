Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos slays in skintight top, leggy skirt
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys got back on track last week in the win column. The quarterback’s girlfriend and baby mama Sarah Jane Ramos never loses any week in the fit league.
Ramos recently electrified in a blue miniskirt to match her man’s suit, and evoked a Baywatch look in a stunning one-piece red bathing suit like she was Pamela Anderson.
While the couple have largely kept their relationship private in the past, Ramos hasn’t been shy posting lately with Prescott and baby MJ on her Instagram with 102K followers. Her latest look in a skintight top and the striped miniskirt is pure fire.
RELATED: Who is Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos?
The couple got matching tattoos to celebrate their child's birth in February of this year, and Ramos has been bringing the baby with her to Cowboys games. They have been dating since 2023.
RELATED: Bronny James' girlfriend shares adorable message for National Boyfriend Day
Prescott became the NFL’s highest paid man this season at $60 million per year — $240 million over four years. The deal is worth a lot more to the Pro Bowl quarterback because it’s generational wealth for his daughter.
So far this season for the 2-2 Cowboys, Dak has thrown for 1072 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.
Whether or not they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday night, Ramos has already won this week.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Birthday beauty: Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’
Back at school: Livvy Dunne flaunts sparkly black LSU leotard in cheeky TikTok video
‘80s classic: Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferrie Bueller’
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Small wonders: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength