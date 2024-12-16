Gracie Hunt’s tropical minidress stunner destroys freezing Chiefs game alternative
Gracie Hunt is always on the sidelines with the Kansas City Chiefs slaying her gameday fits. For Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns on the road in the freezing temperatures, Hunt decided for a much warmer destination instead.
The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress, former Miss Kansas, and fashion expert has crushed sidelines all season like her zipped-down look last Sunday, and her best fit of the year in a fire Louis Vuitton jacket. So it was surprising not to see her there.
The daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt has also wowed with her looks off the field as well. She was just seen at the team’s over-the-top Christmas party while wearing some non-Chiefs colors, and while she had a “dress code” fail for her friends’ holiday party, she rocked the knee-high black boots while wearing some pajamas.
Gracie jetted off after the holiday parties to a “paradise” location she said on Instagram with boyfriend Cody Keith, and showed off another jaw-dropping minidress on game day — just in tropical colors to match her location.
Before the game she posted some photos from her tropical paradise.
The life of Gracie Hunt is pretty amazing. The two-time defending NFL champs have a lot to celebrate this holiday season, but for once this season Gracie wasn’t at the game cheering them on.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit