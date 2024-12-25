Gracie Hunt's sister Ava steps out in Christmas Eve knee-high boots fit
Ava Hunt is enjoying time with the family this holiday season. And it appears she’s kicking off Christmas in style.
Tonight, Ava — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — celebrated Christmas Eve with her family. The 19-year-old enjoyed a night out at Nuri Steakhouse — a new luxury Asian fusion restaurant in uptown Dallas. Ava took to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie from the restaurant. In the photo, Ava is wearing a long-sleeved white top with a necklace featuring a circular medallion. Her look is complete with a matching skirt and knee-high black boots — taking a page from Taylor Swift’s book.
Later in the night, Ava attended Christmas Eve church service at Watermark Church. Ava’s sister, Gracie Hunt, also posted a photo from Watermark, as well as a video of fellow churchgoers lighting each other’s candles for a portion of the service.
Ava has had a good year, having begun classes as a student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Additionally, she joined her university’s cheerleading squad, supporting the Mustangs each Saturday during college football games. Ava also joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority, where she’s spent many “Phridays” with her sisters.
We imagine Ava is enjoying her break from school — but looking forward to an exciting Chiefs game as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Fans can stream the game live on Netflix beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
