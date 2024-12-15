The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava Hunt wows in stunning black miniskirt mirror selfie

The SMU cheerleader and youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress has fun for a night out in Dallas.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt wearing a Super Bowl LIV pendant on the Red Carpet before the Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony.
Gracie Hunt wearing a Super Bowl LIV pendant on the Red Carpet before the Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Ava Hunt is getting ready for Christmas break and to cheer on the SMU Mustangs on December 21 in the College Football Playoff vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions. With a rare Saturday off of football, the youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and sophomore Mustangs cheerleader dressed up for a night out in Dallas.

Meanwhile, her big sister Gracie Hunt just slayed her non-Chiefs color gown while mom rocked a red minidress and gold coat while sitting on Santa’s lap at the team’s over-the-top “Candy Land” Christmas party. There’s no indication Ava made the party — she unfortunately missed Patrick Mahomes dressing up like a car salesman with wife Brittany.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before ACC championship

Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt cheering on SMU. / Ava Hunt/Instagram

Ava, 19, had her own holiday party: Her Pi Beta Phi sorority holiday bash where she shimmered in an all-gold dress.

For her fun Saturday night, Ava and a friend posed for a mirror selfie at Carbone in Dallas where Ava wowed in her tube top, black miniskirt and kissy face.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt misses ‘dress code’ in black miniskirt fit holiday party mistake

Ava Hunt and friend
Ava Hunt/Instagram

Will Ava be in Cleveland with the family for the Chiefs game against the Browns on Sunday? If so, she will no doubt bring another fire fit out to represent the Hunts.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion