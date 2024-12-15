Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava Hunt wows in stunning black miniskirt mirror selfie
Ava Hunt is getting ready for Christmas break and to cheer on the SMU Mustangs on December 21 in the College Football Playoff vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions. With a rare Saturday off of football, the youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and sophomore Mustangs cheerleader dressed up for a night out in Dallas.
Meanwhile, her big sister Gracie Hunt just slayed her non-Chiefs color gown while mom rocked a red minidress and gold coat while sitting on Santa’s lap at the team’s over-the-top “Candy Land” Christmas party. There’s no indication Ava made the party — she unfortunately missed Patrick Mahomes dressing up like a car salesman with wife Brittany.
Ava, 19, had her own holiday party: Her Pi Beta Phi sorority holiday bash where she shimmered in an all-gold dress.
For her fun Saturday night, Ava and a friend posed for a mirror selfie at Carbone in Dallas where Ava wowed in her tube top, black miniskirt and kissy face.
Will Ava be in Cleveland with the family for the Chiefs game against the Browns on Sunday? If so, she will no doubt bring another fire fit out to represent the Hunts.
