Gracie Hunt's sister Ava hangs with country star in backstage photo
The Hunt family continues to live it up, rubbing elbows with the best of the best. And last week, during the Kansas City Chiefs Style Lounge event, Ava Hunt — the youngest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark and Tavia Hunt — met up with a certain rapper-turned-country singer.
In a photo taken backstage from the event, Ava is seen with her influencer bestie Olivia Levin, and Yung Gravy. Both Gravy and Levin are wearing black and white Chiefs jackets and white pants.
Gravy is known for his many rap hits, including the Peaches-sampling “Oops” and the Rick Astley-rework “Betty (Get Money).” But back in August, Gravy released a country album, which features a Shania Twain collaboration called “White Claw,” as well as two Zac Brown duets.
This isn’t the only musician Ava has met up with in recent memory. Last December, Ava fulfilled a dream of meeting pop singer Taylor Swift, who is the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
While this season has been a rather busy one for the Clark children, the family has made time to relax during the Chiefs’ recent bye week. Ava shared some pictures with puppies she took during a yoga class on Saturday. Meanwhile, Clark and Tavia’s eldest daughter, Gracie, enjoyed some time at the beach.
The Chiefs will be back in action this Sunday, Oct. 20, as they face the San Francisco 49ers.
