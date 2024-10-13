Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts most adorable puppy photo in yoga fit
Usually we are talking about Ava Hunt in her cheerleader outfit, or her slaying in glammed-up looks with her big sister Gracie, or her sorority party costume, or maybe even her toned biceps.
The 19-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress and SMU Mustangs cheerleader is making headlines this time for another reason: puppies.
Hunt showed off the most adorable photo you’ll see while doing puppy yoga. Yes, puppy yoga in Dallas, Texas. She captioned the photo, “OBSESSED WITH THESE PUPPIES 🐶🤍.”
That is too, cute.
The company’s Instagram says classes are on Saturday and Sunday’s in Dallas and a 75-minute session runs you $69, according to the website. There are 14 locations around the country.
Hunt, who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles, is on a bye week from football. SMU returns to play at Stanford next weekend. Nothing else she posts will be as adorable as this.
