Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts most adorable puppy photo in yoga fit

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress and SMU cheerleader posts the cutest thing you’ll see from a puppy yoga session.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt before the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Usually we are talking about Ava Hunt in her cheerleader outfit, or her slaying in glammed-up looks with her big sister Gracie, or her sorority party costume, or maybe even her toned biceps.

The 19-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress and SMU Mustangs cheerleader is making headlines this time for another reason: puppies.

Hunt showed off the most adorable photo you’ll see while doing puppy yoga. Yes, puppy yoga in Dallas, Texas. She captioned the photo, “OBSESSED WITH THESE PUPPIES 🐶🤍.”

Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram

That is too, cute.

The company’s Instagram says classes are on Saturday and Sunday’s in Dallas and a 75-minute session runs you $69, according to the website. There are 14 locations around the country.

Hunt, who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles, is on a bye week from football. SMU returns to play at Stanford next weekend. Nothing else she posts will be as adorable as this.

