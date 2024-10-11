Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava drops sorority party costume fit
Ava Hunt is making headlines lately for her stunning fashion choices.
The youngest heiress to the Kansas Chiefs throne at 19 years old has recently flexed in her cheerleader uniform after big SMU win, appeared at the Chiefs game on Monday night for a side-by-side photo stunner with sister Gracie, then walked the runway at Gracie’s NFL fashion show in a fiery look, and finally posed with a former President of the United States (again in a cheerleader uniform).
That’s all in less than one week’s time!
Well, finally on Friday, or “Phriday” as Hunt and her sorority Phi Beta Phi are calling it, Hunt gave us a glimpse into her social life on Instagram with this sorority costume party fit.
There’s a lot going on there. Is it Baby Shark-themed? Maybe Finding Nemo, maybe? Just animals in general as there looks like a cow print on the right? Whatever it is, it must have been fun.
Hunt also posted this “Phriday” photo in front of the sorority house with her dog.
Hunt, who’s the third child of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Shackles, is a sophomore at SMU. Ava is exactly six years younger than her social media influencer and fashion designer older sister, Gracie. Gracie, 25, is often seen flaunting her fantastic fits on Instagram for her 572k followers. Ava is a little more low key on social media with her 57K followers much like her older brother, Knobel, 22, but is definitely coming out of her shell lately in a big way.
SMU is back in action on October 19 at Stanford. While the team is off this weekend, Hunt’s fit game most certainly won’t be.
