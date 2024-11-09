The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava slays in low-cut dress for SMU sorority formal

The SMU sorority girl is balancing time between her blood sister and her Greek life sisters.

Alex Gonzalez

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Ava Hunt is living that college freshman dreams, and doing so with her sisters by her side —- her sorority sisters, that is.

Last month, Ava  — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles Hunt —- was accepted into the Pi Beta Phi sorority at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. And it appears she’s been enjoying all the Greek life activities —- the latest, fall formal.

Today, Ava posted a photo from fall formal to her Instagram Story with a friend of hers. In the photo, she is dressed in a gold, lowcut dress, making kissy faces with her besty. 

Ava Hunt slays in formal fashion at a Southern Methodist University Greek life event. / Instagram / Ava Hunt

In addition to her sorority duties, Ava has also been cheering the SMU Mustang football team on. The past few weekends, she’s been slaying in her cheerleading fit —- recently at SMU’s homecoming last weekend. 

But while her Greek family is taking up a good portion of her time, Ava has also been spending time with her actual sister, Gracie. Earlier this week, the two enjoyed dinner at Dallas’ newly opened Catch seafood restaurant.

And of course, fans of the famous family can look forward to a new fit from Gracie tomorrow, as the undefeated Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

