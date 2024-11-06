Ava Hunt will cheer on Heisman Trophy winner’s son at SMU
Ava Hunt is the most famous cheerleader for the SMU Mustangs. Now, she will be cheering on the son of legendary college football player in the class of 2026.
Hunt, who is the youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress as the daughter of owner Clark and Tavia Hunt, has made headlines all season for her spirited cheerleader selfies at games.
The 19-year-old sophomore will soon be cheering on the son of Matt Leinart, Cole Leinart, who committed to the Mustangs as a quarterback like his former USC Trojans Heisman Trophy winner dad.
Cole, 16, plays ball at Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach, Calif. and is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He was not recruited to USC like his dad, who is now 41 years old. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and unlike Matt is a right-hander.
Matt won two national championships with the Trojans and the Heisman in 2004. He also played for six seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders.
Hunt’s older sister Gracie Hunt, brother Knobel, and dad Clark all went to SMU as well.
Now the football team, which is enjoying an incredible season at 8-1, will have some more star power for Ava to root for.
