Ava Hunt, SMU cheerleaders charm in unis for 'once in a lifetime' VIP guests
Ava Hunt has had quite a whirlwind week so far.
After cheering on the SMU Mustangs to an upset win over the Louisville Cardinals, she was hanging with the entire Clark Hunt family, including older sister Gracie Hunt, for the Kansas City Chiefs win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, before also sticking around the following night for a Chiefs runway fashion show. It’s unclear if she met up with Taylor Swift this time, but she and Gracie were iced-out sporting all of KC’s Super Bowl rings.
Fast forward to today, and the SMU cheerleading Instagram page posted photos of the team meeting former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush. In full uniform, the entire squad, and especially the youngest of the Clark Hunt children, were thrilled to welcome such esteemed guests.
It’s unclear whether or not Ava (on the far right in the photo above), 19, name dropped that she’s the daughter of the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, but given the 43rd President of the United States is a huge sports fan, also having been the former managing general partner of the Texas Rangers before getting into politics, something tells us he was told about the connection, if he didn’t already know.
Whatever the case, everyone seemed to enjoy their time together, as everyone was all smiles, even when the cameras weren’t rolling.
The Chiefs heiress will finally have some time to relax since the Mustangs have a bye week before heading out west to take on the Stanford Cardinal. Given her week so far, it might be a Netflix and chill kind of weekend.
