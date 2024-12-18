Gracie Hunt gives fans early Christmas gift in Chiefs tank top with ring flex
Gracie Hunt shockingly missed last week’s Kansas City Chiefs in freezing Cleveland, but is making it up to fans with an early Christmas fit drop.
The oldest heiress to the team and former Miss Kansas has crushed her gameday looks all season like her zipped-down top with a KC necklace, and her black miniskirt and red coat look on Black Friday.
Hunt has also worn many looks from her own Gracie Hunt NFL collection in “Wear By Erin Andrews” like her miniskirt fit she impressed in. While she didn’t show off a gameday look from last Sunday’s game as she’s on a tropical vacation in a bikini with boyfriend Cody Keith, Hunt gave fans an early Christmas gift on Instagram posting her Chiefs tank top with one of the Super Bowl rings on.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s tropical minidress stunner destroys freezing Chiefs game alternative
RELATED: Gracie Hunter’s sister Ava shimmers in gold dress beside SMU sorority sisters
Gracie wrote with the post, ”With Christmas just a week away and the 2024 year coming to an end soon, I'm counting my blessings & am so grateful for the opportunity to bring my designs to life for women across the NFL to wear and love this football season ❤️🏈.”
She should be counting her blessings because life is pretty sweet for Gracie Hunt. That’s just one of the other two Super Bowl rings she has. At least she’s giving back to the fans with this latest fit.
