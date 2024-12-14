The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt dazzles in surprising color for Chiefs Christmas party-prep selfie

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress is celebrating a remarkable season at the team's Christmas party.

Alex Gonzalez

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Gracie Hunt has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, and she’s not missing a beat.

RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt loses best hair beside her purse dog perfectly coiffed

Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress — who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — took to her Instagram Story to show off her outfit for the Chiefs Christmas party. 

Gracie Hunt / Instagram
Gracie Hunt shares a preview of her Kansas City Chiefs Christmas party fit / Gracie Hunt / Instagram


In a dazzling mirror selfie, Gracie, 25, looks stunning in a gold knit Ramy Brook dress. With long sleeves and an extended skirt, this dress will surely keep her warm in the December cold. While this dress may appear simple, it comes at the steep price of $395.

Gracie completes her look with a pair of matching gold high heels.

Shortly after posting this mirror selfie, Gracie shared a picture of clouds in the sky, indicating that she’s on her way to Kansas City for the Christmas party — presumably via private jet.

Gracie Hunt / Instagram
Gracie Hunt is on her way to the Chiefs Christmas party, and is arriving in style / Gracie Hunt / Instagram

While Gracie’s away, it looks like Ava is having some fun of her own back home in Dallas. The 19-year-old just wrapped up her first semester at Southern Methodist University, and celebrated by sharing some pictures to her story. Evidently, a taste for gold runs in the family, as Ava was also wearing a sparkly golden dress.

Ava Hunt / Christmas
Ava Hunt indulges in chocolate delights at the Pi Beta Phi Christmas party / Ava Hunt / Christmas

It appears she celebrated the end of finals with some chocolate delights with her Pi Beta Phi sorority sisters.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava share sweet moment after heartbreaking SMU loss

As evidenced by these photos, the Hunts certainly know how to party.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion