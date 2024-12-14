Gracie Hunt dazzles in surprising color for Chiefs Christmas party-prep selfie
Gracie Hunt has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, and she’s not missing a beat.
Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress — who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — took to her Instagram Story to show off her outfit for the Chiefs Christmas party.
In a dazzling mirror selfie, Gracie, 25, looks stunning in a gold knit Ramy Brook dress. With long sleeves and an extended skirt, this dress will surely keep her warm in the December cold. While this dress may appear simple, it comes at the steep price of $395.
Gracie completes her look with a pair of matching gold high heels.
Shortly after posting this mirror selfie, Gracie shared a picture of clouds in the sky, indicating that she’s on her way to Kansas City for the Christmas party — presumably via private jet.
While Gracie’s away, it looks like Ava is having some fun of her own back home in Dallas. The 19-year-old just wrapped up her first semester at Southern Methodist University, and celebrated by sharing some pictures to her story. Evidently, a taste for gold runs in the family, as Ava was also wearing a sparkly golden dress.
It appears she celebrated the end of finals with some chocolate delights with her Pi Beta Phi sorority sisters.
As evidenced by these photos, the Hunts certainly know how to party.
