Gracie Hunt, sister Ava share sweet moment after heartbreaking SMU loss
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt was in Charlotte to root on the SMU football team and her sister Ava, who is a cheerleader for the Mustangs, as they faced off against the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.
SMU finished its inaugural season in the ACC as the top team in the conference with an impressive 11-1 record and entered the game as the No. 8 team in the country.
Unfortunately, the Mustangs suffered a heartbreaking loss with Clemson coming out on top, 34-31, thanks to a game-winning field goal in the final moments.
MORE: Ava Hunt has adorable sideline moment with dad before SMU ACC Championship
After the game, Gracie shared several photos from the night, including a sweet moment with Ava.
Gracie also gave a glimpse of the suite life in her gameday fit and alongside her mother, Tavia.
MORE: Gracie Hunt flexes full-body morning workout in ab-baring yoga fit
If there is one thing we have learned about the Hunt family, it's that they always know how to show out on gamedays. They'll get to do that all over again on Sunday evening when the Kansas City Chiefs host the division rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
As for SMU, it will be a stressful day.
With the loss, Clemson is now in the College Football Playoff while the Mustangs are on the bubble. There has been a lot of discussion about whether SMU or the Alabama Crimson Tide will make the College Football Playoff, with many siding with the Mustangs. The world will find out in a matter of hours.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game