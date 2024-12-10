Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt loses best hair beside her purse dog perfectly coiffed
Gracie Hunt continues to amaze with her fits whether it’s on the sidelines of games, at the gym, or just at home with her dog.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress just slayed her latest look in a zipped-down low-cut black fit for the team’s big win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.
She also flaunted some next-level abs during a full-body workout in a yoga fit and during a “Saturday sweat” workout on the road. She also works out at about 4 a.m. by the way.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt resembles flight attendant in fit for dramatic SMU loss
In her latest holiday look, Gracie posed with her dog Yeti in an elegant dress in what looks like a pretty fun Christmas party setting. Yeti, a teacup pomeranian, wins the day though with her perfect look.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before ACC championship
Hunt, 25, has a lot to celebrate this year: She has a new man in Cody Keith she started dating this summer and has been spotted with several times like in North Carolina for an amazing city lights photo; she launched her own clothing collection licensed by the NFL in “Wear By Erin Andrew’s”; she crushed her eight-mile run on Thanksgiving with an insane time; and by the way, the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in a row in February and are 12-1 on the season so far.
Yea, it’s been quite the 2024 for Gracie Hunt and her adorable dog Yeti by extension.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game